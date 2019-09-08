Shareholder Segantii Capital Management LTD Increased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding; Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Stake Boosted by South Street Advisors Llc

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 218.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 33,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 48,555 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.85M, up from 15,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $163.87. About 234,554 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Jun. 6; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.45, REV VIEW $3.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Restaurant Sales Up 1% to 2%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cracker Barrel Old Country Store I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBRL); 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects Higher Commodity Inflation — Commodity Comment; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects FY18 Food Commodity Inflation of 3.25%; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE APPROXIMATELY FLAT COMPARABLE STORE RETAIL SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.30 TO $9.40

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 488.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 134,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 161,796 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52M, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CBRL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech invested 0% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Hightower Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,621 shares in its portfolio. Asset One Limited accumulated 0% or 3,826 shares. Jump Trading Lc invested 0.11% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Hsbc Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 4,261 shares. Moreover, Lpl Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Millennium Management Limited reported 9,540 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 4,370 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt accumulated 32,136 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 496 shares. D E Shaw & Inc invested in 13,662 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.01% or 7,653 shares. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Yorktown Management Research Com holds 0.32% or 6,162 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,334 shares to 109,547 shares, valued at $17.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 4,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,787 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).