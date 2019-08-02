Shareholder Sectoral Asset Management Has Raised Atricure (ATRC) Holding; Meritage Group LP Has Decreased Holding in Moodys (MCO) by $12.85 Million

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $214.86. About 65,455 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Acc Trust 2018-1 Notes; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Cnh Canada’s Cccrt 2018-1 Transaction; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS INTER-AMERICAN INVESTMENT RATINGS; STABLE; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF MORGAN STANLEY; OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Wisconsin Indianhead Tcd, Wi’s Go Notes; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cerba’s B2 Cfr, Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Hsh Nordbank Ag’s Hybrid Instruments To C(hyb) From Ca(hyb); 04/04/2018 – NISM and Moody’s Analytics launch Certificate in Fixed Income Trading and Sales; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS POST-CRISIS UK BTL LOANS STILL HAVE HIGH EXPOSURES TO INTEREST-ONLY (IO) LOANS; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To One Cmbs Class Of The Bancorp Commercial Mortgage 2018-CRE3 Trust

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 37,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The hedge fund held 393,123 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53 million, up from 355,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.01. About 19,181 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure

