Shareholder Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Raised American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Holding; Carlson Capital Management Has Lifted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $325,923

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 333.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 74,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The hedge fund held 96,392 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 22,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 404,670 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon Continues Investment and Growth in Ohio with New West Jefferson Fulfillment Center; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ups ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 bln- FactorDaily; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Los Angeles; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: U.S. trade team arrives in Beijing for talks, China media cautious; 16/04/2018 – Amazon could still get into the pharma space in another way, as it still has multiple teams working on health care, including Alexa and the secretive Grand Challenge team, sometimes referred to as “1492; 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 04/05/2018 – USA Today: Walmart takes fight with Amazon to India: Looking to buy stake in Flipkart, reports say; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 14/05/2018 – N2WS Announces Backup and Recovery Support for Amazon DynamoDB

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 4,786 shares to 3,106 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 43,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,179 shares, and cut its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,851 shares to 190,377 shares, valued at $15.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

