Shareholder Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Nic (EGOV) Stake; Trillium Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by $2.16 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 14.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 22,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 128,808 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, down from 151,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $107.06. About 974,649 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 698.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 77,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 88,280 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 11,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $22.06. About 988,444 shares traded or 143.50% up from the average. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 25/05/2018 – Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Memorial Day Remembrance; 04/05/2018 – Daily Comet: The Resident Exclusive: Nic Is Still Playing With Fire; 08/05/2018 – South Carolina Secretary of State Wins International Award; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Expands Industry Partnerships to Drive OCP NIC 3.0; 03/05/2018 – Nichols Farms Launches a Snacking Legacy With Nic’s Mix™; 18/04/2018 – Colorado Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Justice Website Honored with Award; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 07/03/2018 – Louisiana Residents Can Now Use an Online Service to Request Private Well Water Testing; 30/03/2018 – Governor Hutchinson Announces Arkansans May Now Register Vehicles Online; 25/04/2018 – Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies’ Website for Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Receives 2017 Horizon Interactive Award

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $126.67 million for 25.49 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 36,000 shares to 61,340 shares, valued at $613,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 38,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,991 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar holds 0.09% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 37,580 shares. Da Davidson And Company invested in 11,218 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Group reported 44,115 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 3,901 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Tower Bridge Advisors reported 6,350 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 2.20 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 9,272 shares. Fernwood Invest Limited Liability Corp owns 0.12% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 2,300 shares. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Bright Rock Cap Limited Company reported 19,500 shares stake. Brinker has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 34,311 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 32,760 shares. Ameriprise invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EGOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 45,204 shares. 62,155 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Quantbot Techs LP reported 0.1% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). State Street Corp holds 2.12 million shares. Everence Cap Mngmt reported 11,920 shares. Ls Advisors Lc has 0% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.01% or 45,243 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt owns 0% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 60,982 shares. James stated it has 0.04% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Fuller Thaler Asset holds 675 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 50,872 shares. Alps Advsr, a Colorado-based fund reported 24,202 shares. 46,489 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd. Weybosset & Mgmt reported 357,500 shares stake. Bridges Inv Mgmt invested in 243,224 shares.