Shareholder Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; Sessa Capital Im LP Has Decreased Groupon (GRPN) Stake by $11.53 Million; Stock Value Declined

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 3,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 299,068 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.21 million, up from 295,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $138.69. About 4.29 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 3.84 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 3.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03M, down from 6.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53B market cap company. The stock increased 8.86% or $0.225 during the last trading session, reaching $2.765. About 6.64M shares traded or 23.65% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Backlash grows against Groupon for racial slur on website; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $280M-$290M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED TO $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Partnering With Universal Orlando Resort to Offer Multiday Ticketing Packages for Universal Orlando’s Theme Parks; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED $300 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sessa Cap Im Lp holds 1.54% or 3.11 million shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 260,313 shares. Meeder Asset Inc owns 374 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management holds 12.85M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 7.09 million shares. Signaturefd Lc has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 47,954 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 0% or 37 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Hbk LP reported 0.04% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 75,212 shares. 1.34 million are held by Prns Limited Liability Corp. Sei Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 196,597 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd reported 275,881 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $129,000 activity.

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,367 shares to 559,787 shares, valued at $46.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 5,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,110 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).