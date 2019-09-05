Shareholder Seatown Holdings Has Lifted Visa (V) Holding; American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Market Value Rose While Stephens Has Trimmed Holding

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 13.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 4,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 27,793 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 32,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $92.06. About 70,208 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: AEP May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22.5 Yrs; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; lncorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmission Rates; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 177.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 62,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $184.91. About 659,674 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable LP owns 17,035 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 11,716 shares. Personal Capital Advsr reported 25,037 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 0.25% or 122,276 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability Corp reported 621 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Prns stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,235 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated stated it has 0.54% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 37,842 were reported by Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. 26,000 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. 166,043 are held by Group Inc Inc. 361,205 were accumulated by Carlson Limited Partnership. 590,963 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Banking. Guardian Life Insurance Of America accumulated 1,422 shares. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 383,527 shares.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 21,020 shares to 95,735 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 6,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.58 million for 19.18 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 469,271 shares to 286,880 shares, valued at $12.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 119,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,784 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

