Shareholder Scotia Capital Has Boosted Apple (AAPL) Holding; Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Trimmed Its Church & Dwight (CHD) Stake by $324,257; Share Value Rose

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc sold 4,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 96,205 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85 million, down from 100,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $76.69. About 1.10M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 100,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 917,519 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.24 million, up from 816,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple warns employees to stop leaking information to media- Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Monday Apple Rumors: MacBook Air Pro May Be Coming Soon; 04/04/2018 – Samsung’s `Curious’ Ties With Apple And Korea: Fully Charged; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million In Damages From Samsung — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Ward, Smith & Hill Helps Secure $502.6M Patent Infringement Win Against Apple; 28/03/2018 – Apple has a new 9.7-inch iPad. It will start at $299 for schools and $329 for everyone else; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR MARCH QTR BY 1.7 MLN UNITS TO 53.0 MLN UNITS; 01/05/2018 – Apple Raises Dividend to 73c; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 19/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,383 shares to 21,168 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 55,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 676,473 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cognios Capital Ltd Co reported 3.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 5,603 are held by Weatherstone Management. Ims Cap invested in 2.39% or 15,403 shares. 41 were accumulated by Guinness Asset Limited. Stevens Limited Partnership stated it has 42,257 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware has 40,396 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.26M shares. Birmingham Capital Mngmt Co Incorporated Al holds 0.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 6,386 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Css Lc Il stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Taurus Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chase Inv Counsel reported 1,770 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca owns 5.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 154,550 shares. Round Table Ltd Company stated it has 0.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 5.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).