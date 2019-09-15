Shareholder Scopia Capital Management LP Has Increased Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Holding; Chase (CCF) Shareholder Millennium Management Decreased Its Holding by $935,822 as Valuation Rose

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Chase Corp (CCF) by 77.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 8,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.51% . The hedge fund held 2,546 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $274,000, down from 11,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Chase Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $108.57. About 24,247 shares traded. Chase Corporation (NYSEMKT:CCF) has declined 16.06% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CCF News: 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q EPS $1.07; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corporation Divests Structural Composites Business; 04/04/2018 – CHASE CORP QTRLY GAPP REVENUE OF $65.88 MLN, UP $8.57 MLN, OR 15%, FROM $57.31 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chase Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCF); 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Business; 02/05/2018 – Chase Corporation Deploys CloudGenix to Build AppFabric SD-WAN; 09/05/2018 – Dir Gack Gifts 170 Of Chase Corp; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.10; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Rev $65.9M; 17/04/2018 – Chase Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 12.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 284,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The hedge fund held 2.56M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $208.66M, up from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 1.12M shares traded or 5.88% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Net $125M; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal to Lower Special Meeting Threshold to 10%; 18/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Named Rolls-Royce Supplier of the Year; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Acquires ASCO for $650M in Cash; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS SET GOAL OF NO LATE 737 DELIVERIES IN 2H 2018; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Spirit Aero May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 153,450 shares to 521,077 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiduciary Claymore Engry Inf (FMO) by 39,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT).

