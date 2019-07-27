Shareholder Schwartz Investment Counsel Raised Graco (GGG) Stake; Equifax (EFX) Valuation Rose While Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Position

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 822,450 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.73 million, up from 727,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.83. About 728,449 shares traded or 35.20% up from the average. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.49; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 14,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 127,569 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12M, up from 112,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.21B market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $142.34. About 870,403 shares traded or 2.78% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 22/03/2018 – Equifax Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE ENGAGED IN INSIDER TRADING; 14/03/2018 – Former executive at Equifax hit by insider trading charge; 14/03/2018 – ? Ex-Equifax executive charged after […]; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Equifax’s Senior Notes; 18/04/2018 – Egan-Jones Proxy Services: Equifax Cybersecurity Issues ‘Demand a Stronger Response’ From Board; 09/03/2018 – At least one positive thing could come from the last year’s massive Equifax data breach:; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Perlmutter: Stolen Equifax Data May be Saved for Nation-State Attack, Warn Concerned Experts; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX: YING WAS `SEPARATED’ FROM FIRM FOR VIOLATING POLICIES; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Equifax Inc.’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB+’

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (NYSE:EDN) by 110,920 shares to 327,364 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 145,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 378,049 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17,500 shares to 52,500 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 10,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,300 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

