Shareholder Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Boosted Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Holding; As Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose, Qv Investors Has Boosted by $806,248 Its Position

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company's stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.21. About 2.13M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500.

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 13,004 shares as the company's stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 620,417 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.60 million, up from 607,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $63.42. About 9.66 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $701.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 68,278 shares to 808,289 shares, valued at $39.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 150,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 469,979 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ntv Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fagan Assoc invested in 1.17% or 43,909 shares. 16.05M are owned by Wellington Mngmt Llp. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 175,504 shares in its portfolio. Bailard reported 5,868 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Staley Capital Advisers holds 0.35% or 76,740 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Incorporated reported 0.37% stake. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7.89M shares. Pictet Bank & Tru Limited invested in 18,739 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Btr Capital Mgmt invested in 60,825 shares. Loews has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kazazian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 71,323 shares. Vaughan Nelson Management LP invested 0.72% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1.43M shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs reported 1,869 shares stake.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "The 10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com" on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance" published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha" on July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle Inv Ltd Partnership De owns 0.02% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 5,031 shares. Moreover, American Gp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 36,058 shares. Alabama-based Regions has invested 0.03% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Millennium Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Missouri-based Century Inc has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Beaumont Fincl Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 5,350 shares. 10,317 are held by Us Bankshares De. Tci Wealth Inc has invested 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Moreover, Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 1,517 shares. Fund Management Sa owns 110,322 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Ltd Liability reported 557,536 shares stake. Walleye Trading Limited owns 120,425 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. River Road Asset Limited Liability Com has 853,875 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Colony Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Bessemer Grp owns 0.49% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 2.49M shares.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 475,700 shares to 308,800 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,450 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).