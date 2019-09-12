Shareholder Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Boosted Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Holding; Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Shareholder American Financial Group Has Decreased Holding by $18.68 Million

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 255,400 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.45M, up from 248,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $97.97. About 227,027 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q ADJ. EPS EX TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 38.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 352,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 560,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.07M, down from 913,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 357,827 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST SEES FY CAPEX $180M; 03/04/2018 – Trump blasts the news media as ‘fakers’ and defends Sinclair; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR SEES 2Q MEDIA REV ABOUT $684.3M TO $688.4M; 21/04/2018 – Sinclair Merger in Doubt As Judges Raise Issue with FCC Action; 03/04/2018 – Sinclair Employees Say Their Contracts Make it Too Expensive to Quit; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox in New Network Affiliation Agreements With Sinclair; 03/04/2018 – MATTEL SAYS CHRISTOPHER A. SINCLAIR RETIRING FROM BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Sinclair Technologies, a Division of Norsat International Inc., Announces its Next Generation Public Safety Collinear Antennas – The Aurora™ SC Series; 12/04/2018 – Thomas Sinclair named Vice President of Sales and Marketing of ndd Medical Technologies; Patti Peters named Senior Director; 07/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 160,000 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 86,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,375 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advsrs Llc invested 0.03% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 1832 Asset LP owns 7,501 shares. Webster Bank N A has 1,121 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems has 178,950 shares. Moreover, Westpac Bk Corporation has 0% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Botty Invsts Ltd Co reported 1.58% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 261,403 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hyman Charles D, Florida-based fund reported 12,070 shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). S R Schill & invested in 5,628 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs has 0.01% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). National Pension Ser owns 212,377 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 3,773 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zwj Counsel Incorporated has 0.27% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 33,062 shares. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0.08% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 48,225 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Pcl reported 0.01% stake. Maverick Capital Limited has 113,270 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 422,192 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0% or 400 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 6,988 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Moreover, Mackay Shields Llc has 0.06% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 10,742 shares. 14,300 are owned by Gsa Capital Llp. Bowling Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.17% or 19,881 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock reported 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Macquarie Gp Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Advsrs Preferred Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Affinity Inv Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 0.12% or 7,881 shares. Clearline Cap Limited Partnership has 4,562 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 120,000 shares to 850,595 shares, valued at $13.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivo Corp by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.