Shareholder Scholtz & Company Has Boosted Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding; Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Share Price Rose While Goelzer Investment Management Decreased by $3.75 Million Its Holding

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 4,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 34,685 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 30,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $100.41. About 1.24M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 98,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 342,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05M, down from 440,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.42. About 987,524 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 14/05/2018 – Omega Receives Approval to Transition Majority of Orianna Portfolio; Signature Portfolio Restructuring Completed; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: 1Q Reflected Rev Reduction Associated With Orianna Health System; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO HAS PROVIDED A COMMITMENT FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION (“DIP”) FINANCING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE DEBTORS; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ITS TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS& SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES STARTED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S BANKRUPTCY COURT; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor Proposes Penalties for Farm Supply Company For Operating Damaged Forklift at its Ohi; 04/04/2018 – CEO Pickett Gifts 600 Of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs 2018 FFO $2.88/Shr-FFO $2.98/Shr

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5,362 shares to 69,038 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

More notable recent Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Omega Healthcare 2019 FFO midpoint trails consensus – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Omega Healthcare: The Dividend Is At Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Avoid It – Seeking Alpha” on February 18, 2019. More interesting news about Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Brief Commentary On Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.’s (NYSE:OHI) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investing In Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI): What You Need To Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold OHI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Management holds 0.03% or 5,128 shares in its portfolio. American International Gru stated it has 407,355 shares. Montana-based Da Davidson & has invested 0.01% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp owns 42,400 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab stated it has 1.28M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Midwest Natl Bank Division, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,555 shares. Cibc Asset Management invested in 7,629 shares. Moreover, Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora has 0% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Massachusetts Financial Ma accumulated 48,611 shares or 0% of the stock. Goelzer Mngmt Inc has 342,180 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 2.28 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 37,146 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Sterling Management Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 437,896 shares. Bessemer Group owns 0% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 25 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $905,320 activity. Hollis Michael L. bought 5,313 shares worth $505,352.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 9,175 shares to 8,150 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tactile Systems Technology by 11,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,775 shares, and cut its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).