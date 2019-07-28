Shareholder Schmidt P J Investment Management Raised Adobe (ADBE) Stake; Nokota Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $17.26 Million as Valuation Declined

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 41.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 359,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.16M, down from 859,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55 million shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Says On Track to Achieve Goal of $4B/Expense Cuts by 2019-End; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – WILL ALSO BE REQUIRED TO SUBMIT, FOR REVIEW BY ITS BOARD, PLANS DETAILING APPROACH TO CUSTOMER REMEDIATION EFFORTS; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Wells Fargo N.A.’s UK Commercial Servicer Ratings; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SETTLEMENT AMOUNT WAS FULLY ACCRUED AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS MAY NEED TO BE REVISED TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL ACCRUALS FOR CFPB/OCC MATTER; 05/03/2018 Wells Fargo Selects Blackhawk Network to Expand its Go Far® Rewards Portfolio; 20/04/2018 – OMB’s Mulvaney Says Wells Fargo Fine Was ‘Right Thing to Do’ (Video)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 79.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,250 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $866,000, up from 1,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $17.57 million activity. Parasnis Abhay also sold $6.00 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30. The insider Morris Donna sold $3.45 million. Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Stock Is Teetering on Overvalued, but It Isnâ€™t There Yet – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” published on July 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Stock Picks for Safety in America’s Everlasting Trade War – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Apple, Adobe, Oracle and Microsoft – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bancorporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 19,732 shares. Cambridge Tru holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 132,472 shares. Psagot House Limited holds 0.02% or 1,626 shares. The New York-based Coatue Mgmt Limited has invested 6.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Asset Management One Ltd accumulated 0.36% or 252,036 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Parnassus Invests Ca owns 39,020 shares. Palestra Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 3.61% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 413,640 shares. Acg Wealth holds 1.11% or 31,115 shares. Dana Inv Advsrs, Wisconsin-based fund reported 67,851 shares. The Kansas-based Mitchell Capital has invested 1.63% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt owns 14,245 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has 339,226 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.47% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 40,718 shares.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 347,931 shares to 597,931 shares, valued at $23.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.47 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Beyond Meat Will Not Save Blue Apron – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wells Fargo’s Asset Sale: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo confirms formation of regulatory-focused office – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 26,351 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com invested in 20,101 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 639,830 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.52% or 2.22M shares. L S Advsrs stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). State Farm Mutual Automobile Com has invested 3.39% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 0.82% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 38,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 555,442 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 20,358 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated holds 1.7% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 65.69 million shares. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Grisanti Cap Management Limited invested 5.55% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Meritage Port Management has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pillar Pacific Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.76% or 136,622 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Com has 13,702 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.