Shareholder Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Raised Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding; Rodgers Brothers Has Raised Its Stake in Coca (KO) by $1.02 Million as Stock Value Rose

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 29,851 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38M, up from 28,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $243.09. About 1.41M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 23.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 22,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 116,955 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48 million, up from 94,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52.71. About 8.55 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vontobel Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 5.58 million shares or 2.16% of the stock. Pioneer Trust Financial Bank N A Or holds 38,124 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Savant Ltd Liability Co holds 29,095 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Company has invested 0.73% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 65,000 shares. Saratoga Rech & Mgmt invested in 1.69% or 529,015 shares. First Heartland Consultants invested in 0.1% or 7,809 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.56% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). The North Carolina-based Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.61% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Horan Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1,784 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 155,351 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 12,280 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 8,134 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset invested in 0.14% or 656,047 shares. Cambridge Advsrs Inc holds 11,341 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 13,435 shares to 84,070 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP) by 7,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,265 shares, and cut its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares.