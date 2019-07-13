Shareholder Scharf Investments Has Boosted Cvs Health (CVS) Stake; Plancorp Increased Its Position in Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) by $1.21 Million

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 20.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 295,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.79M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 9.59M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 20,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.28. About 360,801 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.94% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC)

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 106,860 shares to 443,846 shares, valued at $62.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 147,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,080 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. 10,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $3.81 million activity. 6,976 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) shares with value of $427,376 were sold by BARTH KEVIN G. 3,300 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) shares with value of $201,670 were sold by Callahan Daniel D..

