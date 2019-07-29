Shareholder Scge Management LP Increased Hubspot (HUBS) Position; Holder Loews Boosted Bank Amer (BAC) Stake

Loews Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3790.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 399,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 409,582 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30M, up from 10,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.98M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q-End Nonperforming Assets Ratio 0.72%; 26/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch B.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 02/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 23/03/2018 – CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC – ON MARCH 22, CO ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 30/05/2018 – Korea Times: ‘BofA Merrill Lynch warning’ issued by Kosdaq; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS UNDISCLOSED AGREEMENTS ENABLED BANK TO CONCEAL FROM CLIENTS OVER FIVE YEARS THAT IT SECRETLY ROUTED THEIR ORDERS FOR EQUITY SECURITIES TO THOSE FIRMS; 25/04/2018 – BofA’s Big Plans for China Don’t Include a Securities Venture

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 799,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.80 million, up from 783,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $185.18. About 244,771 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 65.02% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 10/05/2018 – ManoByte Honored as HubSpot’s Impact Award Winner for Sales Enablement; 22/05/2018 – Azuqua Joins HubSpot’s Apps for Agency Services Program to Help Top Tier Digital Agencies Deliver Custom Integrations and Automations; 03/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Integration for Shopify App Store to Help Ecommerce SMBs Win; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – lnsycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta lntegrator; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 11/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $107; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.59 TO $0.65

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,000 shares to 120,200 shares, valued at $14.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10, a Alabama-based fund reported 112,861 shares. Linscomb & Williams holds 0.1% or 42,110 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Ks has invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cipher Cap LP holds 61,230 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd owns 0.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 229,207 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd holds 227,599 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership has 250,424 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Buckingham Capital has 1.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sterling Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc owns 4.16M shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc reported 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company holds 51,201 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Cibc World stated it has 0.29% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Barometer Capital Mgmt holds 14,800 shares. Wendell David Associate Inc holds 0.11% or 24,902 shares.

