Shareholder Scge Management LP Boosted Facebook (FB) Position; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Rose, Holder Mufg Americas Holdings Lowered Position by $346,136

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.35 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.25M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – BlueJeans Announces Latest Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 24/05/2018 – Facebook users will soon see a notice on their accounts asking them to review their privacy settings; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL TAKE DOWN UNLAWFUL OPIOID ADS ‘IF PEOPLE FLAG THOSE ADS FOR US’; 22/05/2018 – U.S. officials warn Congress on election hacking threats; 23/03/2018 – MESSAGE FROM ACTING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CEO ALEXANDER TAYLER; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Says Facebook Officials Interviewed by Special Counsel; 26/04/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg delivered a brilliant, defiant defense of Facebook’s business; 20/03/2018 – BNN: Facebook whistleblower Chris Wylie pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Tries to Calm Advertisers After Cambridge Analytica Crisis; 27/03/2018 – Palantir worked on the Facebook data that was acquired by Cambridge Analytica, Wylie claimed

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 7,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,285 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.64M, down from 300,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 3.57M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,013 shares to 118,798 shares, valued at $13.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05M for 24.48 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap reported 0.16% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 2.03M shares. Addenda has 0.32% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 88,935 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.18% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Evergreen Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 9,927 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 601,800 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Everett Harris & Ca reported 9,086 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1,693 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Inc has invested 0.24% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Aldebaran Inc holds 0.17% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 4,707 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1.04 million shares or 0.36% of the stock. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 25,272 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Inr Advisory Svcs holds 1,000 shares. Brighton Jones holds 5,606 shares. Moreover, Art Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.3% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: VDC, MO, MDLZ, WBA – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MondelÄ“z International Invests $6 Million in Reading, UK – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mondelez: Executing Superbly, But Valuation Stretched – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Organic sales impress at Mondelez International – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. The insider Gruber Vinzenz P. sold $501,938.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Where Will Mastercard Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours: Sarin Scare at Facebook, Gilead to Make Arthritis Drug Submission Soon – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Apple vs. Google – Nasdaq” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook +2% ahead of crypto launch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Under-The-Radar Stocks With Big Upside Potential – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,877 are owned by Lesa Sroufe Company. Pictet North America Advisors reported 3.5% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bbr Ptnrs Llc invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hanson Mcclain owns 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,954 shares. 1.21 million are owned by Fil Ltd. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 1.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4.16M shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Co owns 61,665 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Co accumulated 94,979 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Estabrook Capital has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Riverpark Advsr Limited Liability owns 81,916 shares for 5.93% of their portfolio. Hemenway Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 3,087 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Company accumulated 176,504 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Gladius Management Ltd Partnership holds 77,903 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Leonard Green And Lp has invested 0.95% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).