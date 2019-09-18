Shareholder Savant Capital Increased Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Position; Workday (WDAY) Holder Winslow Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $4.05 Million as Share Price Declined

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 488.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 160,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 192,856 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.25 million, up from 32,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $113.56. About 543,503 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 19,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 628,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.28 million, down from 648,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $174.19. About 1.27M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Workday (WDAY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 29, 2019 : WDAY, ULTA, COO, MRVL, YEXT, AMBA, MESO, AOBC – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Workday Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Workday guides on call, gets Citi upgrade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Rssll 1000 Grwt (IWF) by 5,476 shares to 74,808 shares, valued at $11.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 67,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 262 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.03% or 27,076 shares. Piedmont reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Glynn Capital Management Lc invested in 183,659 shares or 6.45% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.41% or 105,772 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) owns 35 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 1,210 shares. Hitchwood Cap Mgmt LP reported 196,060 shares. California-based Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Kemnay Advisory Services has 73,575 shares for 3.7% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 1,702 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Alyeska Lp reported 72,271 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 17,007 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 31,701 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Hwg Ltd Partnership accumulated 720 shares or 0.14% of the stock.