Shareholder Saturna Capital Has Increased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding; Aviva Plc Maintains Position in Regency Ctrs (REG)

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 61.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 35,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,585 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, up from 57,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $66.34. About 263,195 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 15.86% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 6,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.35 million, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $57.25. About 4.23M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,080 shares to 482,049 shares, valued at $128.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) by 4,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 980,508 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Class B (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 221,847 shares to 294,305 shares, valued at $22.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 17,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,475 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.