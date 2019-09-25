Shareholder Sather Financial Group Has Boosted Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake; Rr Partners LP Trimmed Its Raymond James Financial (RJF) Position by $344,400 as Share Price Declined

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 4,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 636,462 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.81 million, down from 640,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $83.81. About 948,943 shares traded or 3.05% up from the average. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 23,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 358,453 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.72 million, up from 335,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $59.92. About 4.82 million shares traded or 44.69% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartline Invest Corporation holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 9,615 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 33,030 shares. Dsc Advsrs LP has 5,150 shares. Muhlenkamp & owns 2.84% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 92,163 shares. Scotia Capital has invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Newman Dignan & Sheerar reported 4,256 shares. Fosun holds 0.19% or 44,850 shares in its portfolio. 5,060 were reported by Altfest L J & Co Inc. Ancora Ltd stated it has 32,819 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0.25% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Salem Counselors Incorporated holds 100 shares. 44,800 are held by Wedgewood Prtnrs Inc. Reinhart Partners owns 2.63% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 470,703 shares. Mu Ltd invested in 86,700 shares or 3.4% of the stock. Cim Ltd Liability reported 130,607 shares stake.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $526.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 12,342 shares to 61,151 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold RJF shares while 140 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 92.55 million shares or 2.04% less from 94.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,077 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership has 1,453 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 44,320 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares has 17,800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Lc has 60 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.02% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Financial Architects has 15 shares. Moreover, Mai Capital Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 9,699 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 15,708 shares. 66,116 were reported by Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated. 201,425 were accumulated by Principal Financial Grp Inc. Amica Mutual Insur stated it has 3,738 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 191,970 shares in its portfolio.

