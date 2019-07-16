Shareholder Sarissa Capital Management LP Has Lifted Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Position; Doheny Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) as Valuation Declined

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 47.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 16,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,323 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 34,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $101.01. About 2.54 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 1.29M shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.54 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.05M, up from 6.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 509,553 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 36.78% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Will Separate From Its Rare-Disease Drug Unit After Shareholder Pressure; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINATION FROM SARISSA CAPITAL; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD 1Q REV. $69.2M, EST. $78.4M; 26/03/2018 Ironwood Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 23 Days; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Separation Expected to Result in Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Sends Investors Spinning as M&A Hopes Not Yet Dashed; 01/05/2018 – Allergan and Ironwood Launch Interactive Digital Destination During Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Awareness Month Designed to; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Urges Hldrs to Vote for Its Director Nominees; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Have Separate Boards and Management Teams for Each Business; 02/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Shareholders

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.88 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,400 are held by Pitcairn Company. Johnson Grp Inc holds 0.24% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 27,871 shares. Growth Mngmt LP holds 475,000 shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. Liberty Cap Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 7,947 shares in its portfolio. First Retail Bank Of Omaha stated it has 36,992 shares. Bell Savings Bank owns 3,310 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Oakworth Cap holds 689 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 118,880 shares. Mount Lucas Mngmt LP has 1.52% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 96,208 shares. Td Asset Management Inc stated it has 263,416 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.09% or 195,347 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2.13 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc owns 459,605 shares. Dodge And Cox holds 0% or 5,205 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt holds 413,951 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 50,800 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Mgmt Inc has 36,519 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bain Capital Equity Limited Liability Corp holds 407,598 shares. Fosun Interest Ltd holds 379,853 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Artal Gp holds 0.05% or 110,532 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 5,300 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 3.33 million shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 249,258 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 22,957 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 11,603 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech holds 15,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Manhattan Com has 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc owns 357,453 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 22,425 shares.

