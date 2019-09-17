Shareholder Sandy Spring Bank Lifted Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding; As Republic Svcs (RSG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bridgeway Capital Management Cut Its Position

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 9.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 84,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 825,382 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.51 million, down from 909,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $84.89. About 753,820 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 193.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 1,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 2,788 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, up from 949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $523.64. About 351,197 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $7.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 4,400 shares to 119,000 shares, valued at $25.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH).

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Georgia Teamsters Go On Strike At Republic Services – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Republic Services, Inc.: Safe, But No Cigar – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “4 Recession/Trade War Proof Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners Going Forward – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Republic Services’s (NYSE:RSG) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.06M for 24.39 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,829 shares to 52,932 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 1,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,115 shares, and cut its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.