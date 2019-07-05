Shareholder Sanders Capital Has Boosted Pepsico (PEP) Position; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Raised Five9 (FIVN) Holding

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 102,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.34M, up from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $50.88. About 76,088 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 114,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.23M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $443.62 million, up from 3.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $132.07. About 1.06M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Prtn Limited Liability owns 6,804 shares. Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Oh has invested 1.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 4.49 million shares. South State holds 0.98% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 78,077 shares. First Bank invested in 1.55% or 82,186 shares. Kempen Mngmt Nv invested in 1.88% or 168,812 shares. Westover reported 1.24% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Old Dominion Mngmt holds 0.95% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 21,696 shares. Grand Jean Capital Mgmt holds 3.41% or 68,298 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Com has 171,241 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Logan Cap Management invested in 104,109 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd owns 4,229 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Garrison Asset Lc reported 34,402 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Aqr has invested 0.35% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 1.83% or 106,769 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.