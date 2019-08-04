Shareholder Salient Trust Company Lta Has Upped Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding; Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined While Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Increased by $4.88 Million Its Stake

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 20,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 149,397 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21M, up from 129,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.17. About 5.72 million shares traded or 18.06% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 12,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 226,201 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.28 million, up from 213,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/05/2018 – SENIOR OFFICIAL FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS NO DOWN PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE TO AIRBUS, BOEING FOR FUTURE DELIVERIES – FARS; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: No Change to 2018 Guidance or Capital Deployment Strategy; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DELIVERS FIRST 737 MAX FOR SCAT AIRLINES; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 09/03/2018 – LORD Corporation Wins Biggest Contract In Company’s 94-year History; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates for US tariffs, slaps duties on soybeans, planes; markets skid; 10/04/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal –; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SEES `SPACE-BASED ECOSYSTEM’ DEVELOPING AROUND ISS; 05/04/2018 – Airbus Could Use U.S.-China Spat Against Boeing: Trade Update; 26/03/2018 – Boeing delivered its first 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines on Sunday

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 875,114 shares. First Commonwealth Pa reported 3,689 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Advsrs Lc has invested 1.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mechanics Fincl Bank Trust Department invested in 0.44% or 5,080 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.9% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 139,506 shares. Cibc World Mkts reported 0.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Richard C Young And invested 1.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Argent Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.68% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wade G W & accumulated 42,529 shares. New England Investment And Retirement Group has 2,090 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. 2,847 were reported by Iowa Natl Bank. Vision reported 1,991 shares stake. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams invested 0.72% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $40.68 million activity. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of stock. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock. $3.49M worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was made by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,481 shares to 327,770 shares, valued at $52.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,028 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,237 shares to 22,423 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,390 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

