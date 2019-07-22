Shareholder Salient Trust Company Lta Has Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; Ycg Lifted Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stake by $3.34 Million; Stock Value Rose

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 3,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,569 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72 million, up from 92,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $139.85. About 6.11M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All)

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 20,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21 million, up from 71,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $190.83. About 1.24M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 11,875 shares to 205,951 shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 45,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 656,390 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp holds 0.55% or 126.96 million shares. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Co has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kellner Limited Liability Company has 8,810 shares. Northstar Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 26,837 shares. Rnc Mngmt Lc has 27,970 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Regions Corp accumulated 196,805 shares. At National Bank & Trust stated it has 14,655 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Limited Company accumulated 18,824 shares. Chesapeake Asset Limited Liability invested in 2.67% or 14,147 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,605 shares. Cornercap Counsel has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). M&T Retail Bank Corp has 690,059 shares. First Merchants Corp reported 31,613 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Fin Architects has invested 0.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Penobscot Investment Mgmt stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Lc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 12,792 shares. American And Mngmt holds 0.56% or 11,920 shares. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has invested 0.05% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) LP owns 60,679 shares. Wesbanco National Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Campbell & Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Corp has 6,497 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Winslow Asset invested 2.55% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The invested in 0.04% or 234,778 shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation And invested in 14,335 shares. First Midwest Bank Trust Division stated it has 2,106 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh holds 0.27% or 28,657 shares. Natixis accumulated 2,031 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc owns 3,597 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 40,351 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $116.85 million activity. $3.42 million worth of stock was sold by MOSS SARA E on Tuesday, February 5. The insider LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold 38,080 shares worth $5.84 million. O’HARE MICHAEL sold 27,207 shares worth $4.12M. 46,233 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $7.04M were sold by Polcer Gregory. 11,179 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $1.52 million were sold by Demsey John. The insider Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold $4.36M.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00 million and $576.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2,894 shares to 155,354 shares, valued at $20.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

