Shareholder Salient Capital Advisors Has Lifted Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Holding; American Tower (AMT) Shareholder Aureus Asset Management Increased Holding

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 1118.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 953,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.96M, up from 85,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 324,657 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corporation (AMT) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 3,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 121,368 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.92M, up from 117,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $222.23. About 1.25 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 278,442 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. 18.43M are held by State Street. Campbell Inv Adviser Limited Com invested in 0.21% or 2,119 shares. Canandaigua Retail Bank Trust Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Thomas White Ltd holds 0.16% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 4,533 shares. Trellus Company Limited Company owns 15,000 shares for 5.63% of their portfolio. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership owns 16,275 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Axa reported 0.33% stake. Parsons Mngmt Incorporated Ri holds 59,536 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc has invested 0.54% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc invested in 87,785 shares. 103,057 are held by Dupont Capital. The Michigan-based Azimuth Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.43% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Broad Run Management Limited Company holds 11.58% or 1.33 million shares.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5,320 shares to 6,770 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc. Class A (NYSE:ZTS) by 18,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,211 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EQT Midstream Partners Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ETRN and EQM Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Portion of Mountain Valley Pipeline ordered halted over water quality – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equitrans Midstream Corp.: Hanging On By A Thread – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EQT Midstream Partners, LP 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 15, 2019.