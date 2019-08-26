Shareholder Salem Capital Management Has Lifted Paccar (PCAR) Position; Conagra Brands (CAG) Holder Soros Fund Management Upped Its Holding

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 64.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 725,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 1.85 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.32M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $28.2. About 1.56 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra mitigates inflation hit with fewer discounts, cost control; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH ABOUT 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CEO SEAN CONNOLLY SPEAKS ON CALL; 20/04/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 20/03/2018 – Kathy Ireland Discusses Relationship with Level Brands in Video Presentation

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Paccar Inc. (PCAR) by 63.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 19,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 11,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Paccar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $63.29. About 401,107 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by GREGOR JOIE A, worth $299,865 on Tuesday, April 16. OMTVEDT CRAIG P also bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares.

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Kenworth Taps Another Former Chief Engineer As General Manager – Benzinga" on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Should You Like PACCAR Incâ€™s (NASDAQ:PCAR) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is It Smart To Buy PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance" on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "Four Of The Best Class 8 Truck Manufacturers For The Money – Benzinga" published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "How Much Are PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: April 30, 2019.

