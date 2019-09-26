Shareholder Sadoff Investment Management Has Boosted At&T (T) Holding; Brookstone Capital Management Has Lifted Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 10,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 277,562 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.30M, up from 266,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.14 billion market cap company. It closed at $37.38 lastly. It is down 6.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches 5G Foundation Technologies in New Markets; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC SAYS “IMPACT OF THE USF CHANGE WAS TO DECREASE OPERATING REVENUES AND EXPENSES APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION IN 2018”; 08/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is coming to Code Conference; 16/04/2018 – A SHAME AT&T, TELEFONICA NOT INVESTING IN MEXICO: SLIM; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 11/05/2018 – Sarah N. Lynch: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 09/05/2018 – Brian Schwartz: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CO’S NETWORK-RELATED COSTS HAVE TRENDED DOWN AS IT HAS MOVED TO SOFTWARE-DEFINED NETWORK

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 579.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 23,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 28,095 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, up from 4,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $104.56. About 1.71M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 6,610 shares to 12,649 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EXI) by 6,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,451 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66: The Front Runner Among U.S. Refiners – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Biofuel credits plunge ahead of Trump meeting with senators – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “If You Think This Energy Company’s 3.5% Dividend Yield Is Attractive, You Should Check Out Its MLP – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 9,629 shares. Td Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 334,374 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd has 0.09% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 41,043 shares. Cls Invs Llc reported 2,709 shares. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership reported 2,264 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 166,744 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 57,732 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company owns 20,533 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Rothschild Asset Us Inc invested in 0.48% or 482,348 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 115,738 shares. Dakota Wealth Management stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Foster & Motley Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 10,503 shares. Moreover, Hengehold Mgmt Llc has 0.33% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 11,644 were accumulated by Tower Bridge Advsrs. Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Llp owns 0.5% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 216,568 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Sterneck Capital Mgmt Ltd has 1.12% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 62,054 were accumulated by Hodges Capital Mngmt Inc. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Dc accumulated 0.09% or 30,787 shares. Moors Cabot holds 1.33% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 311,531 shares. Payden And Rygel has 473,600 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Stralem & invested in 3.59% or 197,190 shares. King Wealth reported 0.36% stake. Chevy Chase Tru reported 6.23 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Baldwin Llc has invested 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Regent Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.14% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 104,306 shares. Edgemoor Investment holds 88,272 shares. 9,446 were reported by Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 130,606 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 0.6% or 351,369 shares in its portfolio. Clear Street Ltd Liability Corp reported 34,917 shares stake.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 4,665 shares to 366,416 shares, valued at $31.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71M shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).