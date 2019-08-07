Shareholder Sabal Trust Co Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; As Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Market Value Declined, Holder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Holding by $375,300

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 20,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 96,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 117,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.56. About 1.06 million shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 32.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 08/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECH 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 36C; 16/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Snap-in Power Aluminum Capacitors Save Space, Lower Costs for Power Supplies, Solar Inverters, and Motor; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Increases Quarterly Dividend By 26%; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Honors Digi-Key with 2017 Catalog Distributor of the Year; 21/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology High Speed PIN Photodiode Offers Enhanced Sensitivity for Visible Light, Enables Slim Sensor Designs for Wearables; 10/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Highlight Latest Grid and Ribwound Resistors at 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference and Expo; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 23/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 21/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology High Speed PIN Photodiode Offers Enhanced Sensitivity for Visible Light, Enables Slim Sensor Designs for; 21/03/2018 – Next-Generation Vishay Intertechnology Miniature IR Receivers Provide Improved Sensitivity, Noise Suppression, and Pulse-Width

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 36,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 248,475 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.15 million, up from 212,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $110.43. About 9.47M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Names Co-Heads of Market Structure, Asset Management; 15/05/2018 – Millicom International Cellular: Millicom to webcast presentation by CEO Mauricio Ramos at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 16; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Composite PMI: Summary; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend JP Morgan Global TMC Conference; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- APPOINTED MORGAN STANLEY & CO., J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS FOR OFFERING; 07/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Speaks With Bloomberg Television: LIVE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru Com has invested 0.32% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 5.43M shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Rech accumulated 3,875 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Qci Asset Mgmt New York reported 212,491 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 2.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bollard Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 609,931 shares stake. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has invested 1.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Consulta Ltd holds 7.53% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 750,000 shares. Wisconsin-based Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 5,716 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,512 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Limited Liability Company accumulated 30,906 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 179,004 are owned by Vigilant Cap Limited Liability Co. Provise Mgmt Gru Lc accumulated 29,180 shares or 0.41% of the stock.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 307,488 shares to 14,155 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 63,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,424 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 4,788 shares to 239,415 shares, valued at $17.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 179,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH).