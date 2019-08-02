Shareholder Rwc Asset Management Llp Upped American Intl Group (AIG) Stake; Infosys LTD (INFY) Share Price Rose While Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Decreased Position

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 95.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 656,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 29,147 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 685,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.09. About 4.80M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- ASSETS AMOUNTING TO 20.60 BLN RUPEES, LIABILITIES OF INR 3.24 BLN IN RESPECT OF DISPOSAL GROUP RECLASSIFIED, PRESENTED AS “HELD FOR SALE”; 05/03/2018 – INFOSYS WINS CONTRACT FROM ALLISON TRANSMISSION: STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS UNIT IN BLOCKCHAIN TRADE NETWORK WITH 7 INDIA BANKS; 26/04/2018 – Economic Times: Infosys may hire more than 2000 at Indiana hub: Report; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM ON CO, l-T OFFICIALS UNDER CBI SCANNER; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS CLARIFIES ON REPORT; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR RAVI VENKATESAN RESIGNS; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO BUY AWARD-WINNING CREATIVE, CONSUMER INSIGHT AGENCY,; 18/05/2018 – DNA India: TechMa’s Nayyar, Narayanan in race for Infosys VC post; 10/04/2018 – CALIX AND INFOSYS ENTER STRATEGIC CO-CREATION PARTNERSHIP

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 9,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 775,468 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.39 million, up from 765,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $54.11. About 1.16M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer, general insurance; 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team; 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 84,383 shares to 79,697 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.00M shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Mgmt Corp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 271,480 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd owns 0.2% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 481,157 shares. Loews Corp holds 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 8,466 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon holds 10.87M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.16% or 2.88 million shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.11% or 666,282 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.13% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Whittier Of Nevada accumulated 31,704 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc holds 0.14% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 4.90 million shares. Cwm Ltd owns 428 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 5,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Management Ab invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 8,527 were accumulated by Freestone Capital Holdings Limited Co. 1 are held by Cordasco Ntwk.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

