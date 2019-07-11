Shareholder Royal London Asset Management LTD Upped Mge Energy (MGEE) Stake; Winnebago Industries (WGO) Shareholder Timucuan Asset Management Decreased Stake by $1.87 Million as Market Value Rose

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 60,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $37.57. About 85,383 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has declined 2.99% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mge Energy Inc (MGEE) by 35.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 39,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,978 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.38B, up from 113,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mge Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $72.85. About 31,268 shares traded. MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) has risen 21.08% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MGEE News: 14/05/2018 – MGE Energy Issues First-Quarter Financial Update; 08/05/2018 – MGE Energy 1Q Rev $157.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ MGE Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGEE); 26/04/2018 – CALPERS SAYS ENCOURAGE MGE ENERGY SHAREOWNERS TO SUPPORT SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL #5 REQUESTING IMPROVED CLIMATE RISK REPORTING – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: MGE Energy May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 08/05/2018 – MGE ENERGY 1Q OPER REV. $157.6M; 08/05/2018 – MGE Energy 1Q EPS 58c; 15/05/2018 – MGE Energy Declares Regular Dividend; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: MGE Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 08/05/2018 – MGE ENERGY INC QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE OF $157.6 MLN VS $156.8 MLN

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,472 shares to 3.20M shares, valued at $128.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Holding Corporation by 17,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $125,378 activity. The insider Degnan Steven Scott sold 10,013 shares worth $301,491. $102,163 worth of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) was bought by Happe Michael J on Wednesday, March 27.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.73M for 8.31 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Meridian Investment Counsel has 1.77% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Franklin holds 353,779 shares. Guggenheim Capital invested 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Moreover, Tower Rech Capital (Trc) has 0.04% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 44,958 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 17,334 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). 22,722 were reported by Kbc Gru Nv. 11,244 are held by Sei Invs. 9,972 are held by Gotham Asset Mngmt. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 32,952 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 9,823 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Deprince Race And Zollo Incorporated holds 1.18M shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management has 0.02% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 10 investors sold MGEE shares while 39 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 4.16% more from 14.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase owns 68,491 shares. Us Bancshares De reported 30,845 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE). Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,147 shares. Swiss Bancorporation owns 0% invested in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) for 63,150 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 12,525 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Lc has 0% invested in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) for 17,314 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) or 37,543 shares. Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE). Hennessy Advisors accumulated 30,229 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% stake. Moreover, Proshare Advsr has 0% invested in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 29,085 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 0.02% invested in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) for 914,132 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advsrs Inc owns 9,602 shares for 0% of their portfolio.