Shareholder Royal Bank Of Canada Has Increased 3M Co (MMM) Position; Willis Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Price Rose

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 378493.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 2.65 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 2.65 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $459.38M, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 877,210 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 56,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 241,305 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.33 million, down from 297,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2019, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “NYSE:MMM Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by 3M Company – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisors Inc Ok owns 0.04% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,012 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.28% or 7,512 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Brave Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 3,474 are held by San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca). Essex holds 0.28% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,509 shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 120,693 shares. Boston Rech & Mgmt reported 25,296 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 18,844 shares. Guardian Life Of America holds 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,661 shares. Sei Invests accumulated 92,930 shares. Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Communications has invested 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Colony Gru Lc has invested 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wms Prtnrs Ltd Company accumulated 0.87% or 20,464 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $248.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5,310 shares to 260,040 shares, valued at $18.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (Call) (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: DXC,NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Invs Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16.43M shares. Allen Hldg Inc New York holds 0.07% or 3,344 shares. Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas reported 200,674 shares. Janney Mgmt Limited Co holds 2.38% or 327,115 shares. Lincoln Corp owns 0.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 98,817 shares. Missouri-based Jones Lllp has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). F&V Capital Mgmt Limited stated it has 6.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Colrain Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 6.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 42,848 shares. Moreover, Sands Cap Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 225,274 shares. Cortland Incorporated Mo invested in 6,562 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 73,352 shares. Advisor Limited Liability stated it has 3.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability has invested 1.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 11,995 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 2.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT) by 139,535 shares to 338,735 shares, valued at $18.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 204,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB).