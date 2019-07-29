Shareholder Rodgers Brothers Has Raised Abbvie (ABBV) Holding; As Statestcorp (STT) Stock Declined, Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Upped Stake by $479,765

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 8,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,255 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, up from 104,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $67.26. About 7.24M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients wi; 29/03/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 27/04/2018 – $ABBV terminates another antibody-drug conjugate SC-007 from $5.8B Stemcentrx acquisition due to “Benefit/Risk Imbalance”; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD; 09/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Statestcorp (STT) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 7,381 shares as the company's stock declined 11.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,911 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05 million, up from 84,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Statestcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $59.52. About 1.46 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 39.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.02% the S&P500.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $29,425 activity.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomminc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 45,455 shares to 289,067 shares, valued at $16.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciscosystems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Oraclecorp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,900 are owned by Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Limited. 110,000 were reported by Rbf Capital Ltd Llc. Stratos Wealth Limited holds 5,134 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Barrett Asset Ltd Com reported 175,240 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 3,570 shares stake. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0.01% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 380 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 9,646 shares in its portfolio. Goelzer Management Incorporated reported 0.03% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Intll Ca owns 14,295 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Curbstone Finance Mngmt Corp stated it has 15,294 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 2.09 million shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 1.67M shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co invested in 2,521 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP) by 7,273 shares to 6,265 shares, valued at $525,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,640 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).