Shareholder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Boosted Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) Stake; Intl Paper Co (IP) Shareholder Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Trimmed Stake by $349,784 as Stock Value Declined

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 52.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 6,962 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 14,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS REJECTED APPROACH COMPRISED OF CASH AND A MINORITY HOLDING IN THE COMBINED BUSINESS; CITES SUPERIOR PROSPECTS AS INDEPENDENT BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Seeking Talks With Smufit Kappa Over Agreed Deal; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Submitting Proposal to Acquire Entire Issued and to Be Issued Share Capital of Smurfit Kappa; 23/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS BOARD INTENDS TO REDUCE ITS SIZE TO 12 DIRECTORS IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Still Open to Talks as Smurfit Rejects Bid; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not 'must-do deal'

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The hedge fund held 925,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.11M, up from 900,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company; 11/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric lnpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q EPS 58c;

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc by 27,212 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $23.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 EPS, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $526.39M for 7.15 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

