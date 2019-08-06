Shareholder Rock Point Advisors Boosted Centurylink (CTL) Stake; Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Raised Biogen (BIIB) Stake by $4.96 Million

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $7.06 during the last trading session, reaching $235.21. About 1.33M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink (CTL) by 74.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 427,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 997,121 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, up from 570,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.79. About 9.05M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $212.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) by 25,838 shares to 189,642 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arris International Plc by 37,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,055 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs (ZMH).

