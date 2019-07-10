Shareholder Rk Capital Management Has Boosted Littelfuse (LFUS) Holding; Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Shareholder Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding by $834,802

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,120 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, up from 27,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $172.64. About 84,995 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 19.13% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.56% the S&P500.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 303.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 24,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,634 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 8,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 431,105 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 27.28% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 12/03/2018 – $PTLA ANNEXA-4 interim data out #ACC18; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS AGAINST APPROVAL OF PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ PTLA.O DRUG FOR PREVENTING BLOOD CLOTS BETRIXIBAN; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.28; 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O SAYS STUDY IS SCHEDULED TO BE INITIATED IN 2019 AND BE REPORTED IN 2023; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®; 24/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS GETS $100M MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM; 16/04/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Brisa and Celeste Are Must-See Neighborhoods at lrvine’s Portola Springs® Village; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100M Milestone Payment From HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Us National Bank & Trust De reported 48,319 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 33,307 shares. Sector Gamma As reported 254,501 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 3,323 shares or 0% of the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability has 6,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rothschild Inv Il has 0.07% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 284 shares. Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 115,057 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Capital has invested 2.65% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 154,307 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 234,993 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 3,698 shares to 9,019 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 47,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,558 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold LFUS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 6.83% less from 24.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advsrs Incorporated holds 6,304 shares. Mirae Asset Ltd holds 1,846 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 38,114 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Assetmark Inc accumulated 105 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 4,353 shares. Macquarie Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Logan Management Inc stated it has 0.34% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 4,521 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Limited Liability reported 3,605 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel holds 0.31% or 57,722 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust & Tru Com stated it has 81 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Group has 798,341 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc has 0% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 44,587 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants Inc by 230,000 shares to 444,587 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 237,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,700 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $124,871 activity. 170 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) shares with value of $31,178 were sold by Cole Matthew. 578 shares valued at $105,485 were sold by NOGLOWS WILLIAM P on Tuesday, February 5.