Shareholder Rivernorth Capital Management Boosted Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Stake; Lbmc Investment Advisors Has Upped Holding in A F L A C (AFL) as Stock Price Rose

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.81. About 2.15M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 67,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 415,513 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 347,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 23,857 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has declined 7.34% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.77% the S&P500.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 435,042 shares to 520,664 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Connecticut Qlty Mun Com (NTC) by 216,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,360 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0.01% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 149,560 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 186,927 are owned by Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Co has 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Baillie Gifford And accumulated 0.01% or 550,936 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 180,101 shares. Pnc Finance Serv Grp reported 0% stake. Stifel Finance has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). 27 were reported by Citigroup. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Invesco has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Capital Invest Limited Liability Corp stated it has 465,089 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 2,170 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 110,217 shares in its portfolio.

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16 million and $630.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. Koide Masatoshi sold $1.29M worth of stock. $99,659 worth of stock was bought by Lloyd Karole on Friday, March 22.