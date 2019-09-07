Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Raised Davita Healthcare Partners (DVA) Position; E Trade Financial (ETFC) Share Value Declined While Poplar Forest Capital Has Boosted Position by $10.97 Million

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Davita Healthcare Partners Inc (DVA) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 25,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The institutional investor held 133,806 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26 million, up from 108,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Davita Healthcare Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $59.37. About 2.13 million shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 24/04/2018 – DaVita and Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital Collaborate to Launch Technology Designed to Help Improve Transplant Readiness of Patients; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA SAYS ON MARCH 12, RECEIVED SECOND REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTARY MATERIAL FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – MobileHelp® Healthcare Partners with American Well® to Deliver Expanded Telehealth Options for Consumer and Professional Healthcare Applications; 08/03/2018 – DaVita Hosts Panel to Promote Women’s Health and Empowerment on World Kidney Day; 01/05/2018 – Dr. David Roer Joins DaVita’s Physician Leadership Team; 03/05/2018 – DaVita Inc. 1st Quarter 2018 Results; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT THAT PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM WILL CLOSE IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – SECOND REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD IMPOSED BY ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER DAVITA AND BUYER HAVE SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLIED WITH SECOND REQUEST; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Ratings To Davita’s Senior Secured Term Loan Add-ons; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q EPS 98c

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 288.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 238,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 321,072 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.91 million, up from 82,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.01 billion market cap company. It closed at $42.92 lastly. It is down 18.62% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 07/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southpoint Capital Advsr Lp has 1.75 million shares for 3.45% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 2.51M shares. 128,256 are owned by Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney. Plante Moran Fin Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Bokf Na invested in 9,906 shares. Bancorp Of America De holds 1.58 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 10,745 shares. Hbk Invests Lp invested in 0.32% or 526,887 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.03% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 125,556 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Reilly Fincl Advisors Llc holds 0% or 140 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Tributary Mngmt Ltd invested in 14,700 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc reported 17,923 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Kansas-based Kwmg Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 74,660 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $47.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 120,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 671,492 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold DVA shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 139.87 million shares or 0.73% more from 138.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets Corp accumulated 30,273 shares. Continental Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 50,596 shares stake. Nordea Investment Mngmt holds 35,704 shares. Captrust Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 2,650 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 52,000 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Co invested 0.07% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Us Natl Bank De holds 0% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) or 3,456 shares. Swiss Retail Bank invested in 443,118 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Td Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% or 652 shares. Capstone Inv Ltd Co holds 0% or 4,488 shares in its portfolio. 1,269 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Macquarie Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). 29 were reported by Regions Financial Corporation.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthsouth Corp by 7,499 shares to 69,344 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,550 shares, and cut its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).