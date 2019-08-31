Shareholder Riverbridge Partners Boosted Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holding; Leavell Investment Management Cut Position in Graco (GGG) as Shares Declined

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Graco (GGG) by 35.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 14,551 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 22,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Graco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.57. About 341,523 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO; 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines; 26/04/2018 – GRACO INC GGG.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48; 16/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patent Pending TexSpray FastFinish Pro Texture Spray System

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 1,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 321,364 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.69 million, up from 319,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $256.54. About 176,623 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOCRATA’S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS EXPECTED TO JOIN TYLER’S TEAM, ALONG WITH SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Fourth Largest School District in Florida Selects Tyler Technologies’ School Transportation Software – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Five North Carolina Schools Select Tyler Technologies Under Master Services Agreement – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

