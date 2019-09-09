Shareholder Richard Bernstein Advisors Lifted Pfizer (PFE) Position; As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Gabelli Funds Lowered Its Position

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 27,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.67 million, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $94.33. About 726,495 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 28.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 68,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 307,978 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08 million, up from 239,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 19.80 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR XTANDI SNDA; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER – IN TRIAL, MOST COMMON ADVERSE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED IN AT LEAST 5 PERCENT OF PATIENTS WERE NAUSEA, HEADACHE, VOMITING, OTHERS; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International – Positive Results With DiviTum® From New Pfizer Study Presented at the AACR Congress; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt ends pursuit for part of Pfizer’s consumer healthcare unit; 23/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo drops out of bidding for Pfizer consumer unit; Trump policy could hike prices for biosimilars; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer says it is not looking for a mega-deal; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25,633 shares to 6,214 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 28,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,246 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Investments owns 6.60 million shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. 9,228 are owned by Shelton Capital Management. 6,638 are held by Greatmark Invest Partners. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp has 0.47% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bryn Mawr Trust stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ameriprise Financial holds 0.67% or 34.28 million shares. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And owns 11,313 shares. American Research Management Com holds 0.59% or 48,436 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 3.87 million shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 13.56 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 37.05M shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.17% or 196,418 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Com invested in 0.84% or 34.78M shares. Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 1.13% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 20,000 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement has invested 0.06% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Moreover, Stifel Financial has 0.13% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 411,084 shares. Rnc Management Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Cwm Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Liability Company holds 1.05M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Elm Limited Company reported 0.33% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv invested in 0% or 66,824 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Lc has 0.01% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Old Dominion Cap Management Incorporated invested 0.43% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Acg Wealth invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 17,955 shares. Invest Management Of Virginia Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 1,822 shares. Carroll Finance Associate holds 4,639 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs reported 0% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $205.53M for 16.04 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc by 93,667 shares to 413,888 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc Com (NYSE:NOW) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

