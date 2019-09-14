Shareholder Rice Hall James & Associates Has Raised Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Stake; Foyston Gordon & Payne Increased Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) as Market Valuation Rose

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 27.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 271,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.16M, up from 973,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.93. About 119,529 shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 14/03/2018 – Lattice Semi Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – THERE IS NO INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING AGAINST IT; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 4C; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: James P. Lederer, John E. Major and Krishna Rangasayee to be Appointed to Board March 13; 28/03/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS – EXPECTS IT WILL FILE REQUIRED FILINGS BY APRIL 30TH, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Engines launches the first Customer Data Platform for Account-Based Marketing; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Board Commences CEO Search; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor 1Q Rev $98.6M

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 3,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 419,759 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.88M, up from 416,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $109.67. About 6.34 million shares traded or 41.54% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $536.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valvoline Inc. by 126,073 shares to 645,886 shares, valued at $12.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic plcâ€™s (NYSE:MDT) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Reports First Quarter Financial Results NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IN.PACT AV Access Trial Meets Primary Safety and Effectiveness Endpoints – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Research And Mgmt stated it has 44,911 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Liberty Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Brown Advisory has 155,208 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 18,800 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn invested in 0.15% or 34,378 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited reported 4,555 shares. 3,270 were reported by Capital Planning Advsr Llc. Rench Wealth Management owns 32,267 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Bartlett & Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Drexel Morgan invested in 1.37% or 18,264 shares. Butensky & Cohen Security stated it has 24,735 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn has invested 0.4% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Scotia Cap Incorporated holds 0.28% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 233,534 shares. Qs Investors Limited owns 82,033 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,369 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lattice boosted to Street-high target – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Lattice Semiconductor Can Maintain The Crazy Run – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lattice Semiconductor’s Strong Rally, More To Come? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 17, 2019.