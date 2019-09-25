Shareholder Rhumbline Advisers Has Raised Loews Com (L) Position; Parsons Capital Management Maintains Position in Boeing Co (BA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 1,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 28,457 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.36M, up from 27,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $388.69. About 308,744 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 07/03/2018 – JET AIR YET TO PROVIDE CONFIGURATION ON ORDER FOR BOEING 787S; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 09/03/2018 – Boeing is targeting operating cashflow of $15 billion and combined research & development and capital expenditure of $5.9 billion this year; 18/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES SAYS CATALOGUE PRICE FOR 30 AIRPLANES IS ABOUT $3.24 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEEING GROWING MILITARY, FREIGHT DEMAND FOR 767; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: AEROSPACE CREATES BIGGEST US TRADE SURPLUS OF SECTORS; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Loews Corp Com (L) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 12,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 474,514 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.94 million, up from 462,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Loews Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $51.51. About 7,794 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold L shares while 158 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 184.07 million shares or 1.54% less from 186.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Plc owns 0.01% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 440,781 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.12% or 260,900 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 445,400 shares. Brandes LP has 0.1% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 81,551 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Daiwa Gru invested in 0.01% or 10,973 shares. Weiss Asset Management Lp stated it has 3,869 shares. Principal Financial Group holds 0.02% or 398,450 shares. Synovus stated it has 1,983 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.04% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Prospector Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 14,250 shares. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 434 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 503,710 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Carroll Financial Assoc reported 2,000 shares stake.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $53.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 23,589 shares to 424,590 shares, valued at $69.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idacorp Inc Com (NYSE:IDA) by 31,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,766 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mackenzie Financial holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 224,129 shares. Cannell Peter B invested in 3,450 shares. Nokota Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 114,613 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Iberiabank holds 0.08% or 1,984 shares. Wallington Asset Ltd Com owns 6,231 shares. Reik Company Limited Liability Company invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wade G W & has 1.42% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cwh Cap Mngmt holds 0.09% or 630 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Keystone Financial Planning owns 2.53% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 14,187 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Llc, North Carolina-based fund reported 8,378 shares. Condor Management accumulated 7,240 shares. Lourd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,057 shares. Tudor Et Al accumulated 16,200 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

