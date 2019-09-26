Shareholder Rgm Capital Raised Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stake; Centurylink Investment Management Company Cut Its Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Market Valuation Declined

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 306,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 6.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.09 million, up from 5.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.23. About 1.80M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract –

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 34.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 23,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 43,984 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 67,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $48.83. About 17.12M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh holds 1.17% or 85,394 shares. 9,344 were accumulated by Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation. Badgley Phelps And Bell owns 371,649 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Atwood And Palmer invested in 543,452 shares or 4.02% of the stock. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us Inc holds 1.55 million shares. Private Ocean Ltd Co reported 5,784 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company owns 10,228 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Poplar Forest Capital Llc owns 65,298 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund reported 89,272 shares stake. 818,137 were reported by Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh. Northside Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.48% or 22,321 shares in its portfolio. Davy Asset Mgmt holds 21,107 shares. Pennsylvania Com owns 521,484 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.92% or 76,270 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco completes deal for Voicea – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems Rewards Shareholders with 6% Quarterly Dividend Boost (CSCO) – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Cisco Systems a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cisco Stock Isnâ€™t a Growth Stock Anymore â€” And Thatâ€™s OK – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “If Cisco breaks this level, it’ll be on a fast track to the December lows, analyst warns – CNBC” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $256.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 20,308 shares to 70,037 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold NUAN shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 234.85 million shares or 10.23% less from 261.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 0% stake. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,750 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.05% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Next Fin Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Vigilant Cap Limited Company holds 46 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bartlett & Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 151 shares. Golden Gate Private Equity accumulated 2.22% or 419,100 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP holds 0.03% or 54,380 shares. Frontier Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Vident Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 35,429 are held by First Mercantile Trust. Phocas Fincl accumulated 0% or 6,708 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd, New York-based fund reported 31,754 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Pcl holds 1.02M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 269,672 shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $57.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 166,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84M shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).