Shareholder Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Raised Nike Cl B (NKE) Position; Crosslink Capital Trimmed Its Mercadolibre (MELI) Position as Stock Rose

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre (MELI) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 6,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 58,970 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.94 million, down from 65,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $13.42 during the last trading session, reaching $626.67. About 119,026 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 13,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 280,170 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.59 million, up from 266,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $80.3. About 2.37 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s head of diversity, inclusion steps down; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 17,213 shares to 204,460 shares, valued at $29.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 55,786 shares stake. Creative Planning has 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Lpl Limited Liability invested in 7,252 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability holds 2.7% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 183,328 shares. Hitchwood Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 175,000 shares. 800 are owned by Valley Advisers Inc. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Davenport And Co stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Bluemar Capital Management Ltd holds 0.91% or 5,175 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associates stated it has 1.41% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Llc reported 3,362 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Jericho Cap Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 215,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset owns 10,110 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Freestone Cap Holdg Lc stated it has 476,596 shares. Arrow Corp accumulated 22,925 shares. 46,023 are held by Cannell Peter B & Inc. Finance Counselors Inc reported 33,082 shares. 3.07M are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Zevin Asset Mngmt owns 4,800 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) reported 8,990 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt, Indiana-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 148,100 shares. Armistice Lc accumulated 108,000 shares. Accuvest Global Advisors holds 0.52% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 11,484 shares. Us Financial Bank De has invested 0.32% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Court Place Advisors Limited Company accumulated 12,727 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc accumulated 122,605 shares.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $904.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 4,928 shares to 41,034 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,947 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

