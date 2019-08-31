Shareholder Restructuring Capital Associates LP Upped Macys (M) Holding; Logmein (LOGM) Shareholder New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Raised Its Position by $7.53 Million as Stock Declined

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36 million, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $66.84. About 179,749 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 10.00M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 19/03/2018 – MACY’S LAUNCHES NEW APP, IN-STORE TECHNOLOGY; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMDB 2017-C5; 11/04/2018 – Macy’s Takes to the Street With Nicopanda Collection; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names Paula Price Chief Financial Officer, Effective July 9; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SAYS CFO KAREN HOGUET TO RETIRE; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to End Joint Venture With Fung Retailing Limited; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MACY’S, AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 19/03/2018 – There’s a new way to buy items at Macy’s – a mobile app:; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Shows Signs of Life After Prolonged Slump

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $855.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 205,269 shares to 521,133 shares, valued at $28.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 240,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,796 shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership invested 0.26% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). King Luther Cap Management accumulated 0.31% or 507,143 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.32% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 10,690 shares or 0% of the stock. Bahl And Gaynor Inc owns 12,612 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Profit Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation, Maryland-based fund reported 7,919 shares. Cooper Creek Mngmt Lc accumulated 25,000 shares or 0.68% of the stock. World Asset Management reported 2,713 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited reported 32,605 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 26,015 shares. Kennedy Capital holds 0.34% or 178,485 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 0% or 47 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Art Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 7,290 shares.