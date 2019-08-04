Shareholder Reliance Trust Lifted Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Holding; Sva Plumb Wealth Management Position In Walt Disney Co (DIS) Was Boosted

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 45.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 11,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 35,620 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 24,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.76. About 4.80M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 3,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 49,231 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, up from 46,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity Et (SCHD) by 10,783 shares to 126,394 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 1,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,157 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Msci Acwi (CWI).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 1.04M shares. Cambridge Investment Research reported 321,041 shares stake. Omers Administration Corp reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Burt Wealth has 0.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wheatland has invested 0.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ameritas Invest Incorporated holds 67,367 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 140,075 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 250,624 shares. Wade G W accumulated 20,768 shares. Motco reported 51,230 shares stake. Moreover, Ionic Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,864 shares. Moreover, Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price invested 2.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Heritage Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 29,523 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markston Intl Limited Com has invested 0.22% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 25,000 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owns 53,927 shares. Personal Capital Corporation invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Limited invested 0.12% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 2.13 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Thomas White International holds 6,455 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie accumulated 83,075 shares. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Jcic Asset Management Inc holds 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 83 shares. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 130 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.1% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Ckw Grp reported 0.02% stake. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.34% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Cibc Ww Corp holds 0.26% or 686,151 shares.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 17,138 shares to 731,122 shares, valued at $105.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Dividend Equity Etft (SCHD) by 8,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,899 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).