Shareholder Regions Financial Has Upped At&T (T) Position; Colony Group Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Upped by $860,508 as Market Value Rose

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 17,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 2.95M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.61M, up from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38B market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 17/04/2018 – Light Reading’s Big Communications Event Brings Telco Leaders Together in Austin; 28/03/2018 – Debt clause puts AT&T at risk of $1.1bn payout; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs Third Tower Deal to Contribute to FirstNet Buildout; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Maintains Full-Year Guidance; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: NEW PHONES FOR FIRST RESPONDERS COMING NEXT YEAR; 09/05/2018 – LA Times: AT&T was paying Trump’s lawyer as the administration turned into foe; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner–Update; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC SAYS “IMPACT OF THE USF CHANGE WAS TO DECREASE OPERATING REVENUES AND EXPENSES APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION IN 2018”; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 92.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 5,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 11,285 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 5,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $167.73. About 1.78 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 24,997 shares to 167,458 shares, valued at $18.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 26,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,800 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 163,037 shares. Moreover, Everett Harris & Communication Ca has 0.02% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4,511 shares. Court Place Advsr Lc accumulated 73,126 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 3,331 shares. Guardian Cap Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 2,275 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Barometer Capital Mgmt has 0.79% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 43,500 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 983,077 shares. Choate Investment owns 38,671 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Loudon Inv Management Limited Com reported 2,092 shares. Principal Financial Group holds 0.1% or 666,312 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Management owns 18,966 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Bar Harbor Svcs stated it has 0.61% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Valmark Advisers Inc has 0.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,178 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc holds 0.19% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 19,186 shares. Polen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 6.10 million shares or 5.09% of all its holdings.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $6.64 million activity. Another trade for 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 was sold by Weinstein Donald. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc reported 27,873 shares. Aureus Asset Limited Liability Com owns 7,898 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jane Street Group Inc Lc has 0.03% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 520,991 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 372,885 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs Incorporated New York invested 1.89% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 0.52% or 379,438 shares. Virginia-based Wills Fincl Gp Incorporated has invested 1.78% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). South Dakota Invest Council holds 986,832 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Ltd Partnership reported 0.09% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dorsey Whitney Trust Com Lc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Natixis has invested 0.56% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Washington-based Evergreen Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gw Henssler And invested in 0.04% or 15,280 shares. Connors Investor has invested 1.41% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Crawford Invest Counsel has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust (TIP) by 5,664 shares to 14,309 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amer Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 6,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,876 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).