Shareholder Regal Investment Advisors Upped Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; Brookfield Asset Management Has Boosted Semgroup (SEMG) Holding by $1.42 Million

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 4936.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 34,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,255 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 7.28 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 118,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The hedge fund held 7.27 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.27 million, up from 7.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 1.21 million shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP MIDSTREAM REPORT OPEN SEASON ON EXISTING CAPACITY; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Adds DCP Midstream, Cuts SemGroup; 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP DOESN’T EXPECT ANY IMPACT FROM FERC REVISED POLICY; 23/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Exits SemGroup; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N – SEMGROUP IS AFFIRMING ITS INITIAL FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 103,839 shares to 771,849 shares, valued at $27.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) by 13,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,944 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Since September 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $187.44 million activity. Shares for $93.72 million were sold by Buffalo Investor II – L.P. on Monday, September 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold SEMG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 68.60 million shares or 3.34% less from 70.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tortoise Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Brookfield Asset Management reported 7.27 million shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Advsrs Asset Management Incorporated, a Colorado-based fund reported 985,603 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 303,624 shares or 0% of the stock. Weiss Asset Management Lp reported 12,309 shares stake. Swiss National Bank reported 125,041 shares. Qs Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Barclays Public Limited Liability invested in 159,285 shares or 0% of the stock. Cushing Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 17,160 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 7.90 million shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 12,129 shares. State Street reported 1.81 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 27,947 shares. Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 264,406 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Quaker Capital Invs Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,446 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & owns 36,687 shares. Pettee owns 29,289 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.09% or 57,191 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.92 million shares. Natl Bank Of America De has 67.02M shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Cumberland Prtnrs Limited has 0.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). State Common Retirement Fund owns 10.93 million shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Miles Cap invested in 0.43% or 9,174 shares. Mawer Investment Management Limited holds 4.28M shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. 33,621 are held by Bell Fincl Bank. Prudential Financial has invested 0.95% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Allied Advisory Services has 273,210 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. 23.29 million are owned by Ameriprise.