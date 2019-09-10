Shareholder Regal Investment Advisors Has Increased Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stake; Old Republic International Lifted Its Dominion Resources (D) Holding by $39.86 Million

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 124.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 15,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 28,846 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $727,000, up from 12,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.55. About 2.12 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third’s Chicago deal seen as start of US banking consolidation; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SEES RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF $300 MLN AFTER-TAX RELATED TO MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to Merge with MB Financial, Inc. Creating a Leading Retail and Commercial Franchise in the Attractive; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $23M, EST. $77.2M; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Margin 3.18%; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SEES 2Q COMMERCIAL LOANS & LEASES UP 1%-1.5% VS 1Q; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 48C; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q EPS 97c; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $996M; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – BOARD TO EXPAND TO 14 MEMBERS THROUGH THE ADDITION OF TWO DIRECTORS FROM MB FINANCIAL

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (D) by 111.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 524,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 993,532 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.16M, up from 469,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $76.79. About 732,353 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $103,720 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 540,043 shares. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Monetary Mngmt Gru owns 200 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Commerce holds 56,045 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 90,081 were accumulated by Element Limited Liability Company. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 41,628 shares. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.1% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Hengehold Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 11,595 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com (Wy) holds 0.01% or 300 shares. 26,502 are owned by Advisor Prns. First Personal Fin Svcs reported 1,006 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). 5.48 million were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.17% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Moreover, D E Shaw has 0.03% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 983,223 shares.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc (Call) by 70,868 shares to 600 shares, valued at $32,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 53,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,231 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE).

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,600 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $91.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) by 105,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG).