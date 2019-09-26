Shareholder Redmond Asset Management Has Boosted Hca Healthcare Com (HCA) Position; As Zions Bancorp (ZION) Market Valuation Declined, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Raised Stake

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (HCA) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 3,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 14,672 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 11,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $118.13. About 1.91 million shares traded or 21.44% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Zions Bancorp (ZION) by 246.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 81,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 114,170 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25M, up from 32,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $43.96. About 702,907 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $18.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 6,936 shares to 33,225 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C H Robinson Worldwi (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 41,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,447 shares, and cut its stake in Commvault Systems In (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.03% or 15,222 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc has 0.37% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 4.04 million shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Lc has 0.02% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 131,649 shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Natl Pension Serv holds 3,743 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sit Invest holds 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 61 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Stifel Fin Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 226,098 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 233,374 shares. Rice Hall James Associates Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 66,303 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv accumulated 320,033 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 12,318 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 132,211 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 8,405 shares. Utah Retirement holds 34,252 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peak Asset Mgmt has 4,700 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Prescott Gru Cap Management Ltd Liability Com, Oklahoma-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Advisor Limited Liability Company owns 4,559 shares. Smithfield Tru reported 255 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 1.31M shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc owns 163,358 shares. Shelton Mgmt owns 0.42% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 53,309 shares. 12 were reported by Asset Management Incorporated. Rampart Inv Limited accumulated 35,555 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 69,594 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 53,911 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Everence Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.1% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.14% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 384,210 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.